About 50 people gathered Wednesday at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton to learn about plans for a national historic district in downtown Alton.
AltonWorks, an organization founded by John and Jayne Simmons to revitalize downtown Alton, contracted with preservation specialist Karen Bode Baxter to prepare a National Register of Historic Places nomination. Baxter said an army of volunteers assisted with the three-year effort, and she believes the efforts will pay off for Alton.
Federal and state tax incentives are available for owners of listed properties, Baxter says. Property owners would not have to pay more taxes or additional fees and could make renovations without restrictions.
The district’s borders would be State Street to the west, Ridge Street to the east, and Landmarks Boulevard to the south. The northern and western borders would connect to borders for the existing Christian Hill and Middletown historic districts.
Buildings in the district date from 1835 to 1962. Baxter identified 84 historically significant structures, including hotels, banks, storefronts, office buildings, fraternal organizations, and automotive-related businesses.
The Illinois Historic Preservation Division, part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will review the nomination in October and forward its recommendation to the National Park Service. Baxter said she expects a final decision by January.
Doug Bader, chairman of the Alton Historical Commission, said residents will learn a lot by reading the nomination.
The nomination and map will be available at the Hayner genealogy library, the Alton city clerk’s office, and Alton Main Street. Efforts also are underway to provide online access.