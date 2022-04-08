A segment of downtown Alton is now officially listed as part of the National Register of Historic Places. The designation is part of an expansion of the Middletown Historic District. The 3-year project was spearheaded by AltonWorks and several other local groups and volunteers to achieve the status.
Alton Main Street, Alton Area Landmarks, the Historical Commission, and Hayner Library worked with the AltonWorks team and dozens of community volunteers from January of 2019 through early this year, gathering documents, taking photos, verifying property addresses, and researching to ensure everything that was submitted was clear and accurate. Doug Bader, chair of the Alton Historical Commission told the Big Z in a previous interview that the designation could help attract investment in the city along with bring more people to town:
Prior to the inclusion of the downtown area, Alton had three historic districts that were mostly residential areas of the community including the Middletown, Christian Hill, and Upper Alton. The expanded area of the Middletown District includes 134 new properties covering 11 blocks in the downtown area stretching from State Street to Ridge Street along Third Street, Broadway, and Front Street/Landmarks Boulevard.