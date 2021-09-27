Alton Main Street will once again be putting on the Downtown Alton Chili-Cook off this October. Local chefs, professional and amateur, will cook their best chili recipes and compete in front of a panel of judges for prizes. $100 in cash will be given to winners in individual, organization, business, and restaurant categories.
One chili will also win the coveted People’s Choice Award, voted on by attendees. That winner will earn the silver ladle and bragging rights.
The Downtown Chili Cook-Off will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the warehouse and patio of the Lodge at the Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St.
Booths for chili cooks are still available and must be registered by Oct. 8. Tickets are available at the door or in advance from the Alton Main Street information booth at the Alton Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings.
For more details, visit www.Downtownalton.com/events.