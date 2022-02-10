The Wood River-Hartford School District is looking for alternative locations for students after a fire damaged some of Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River last week. The fire broke out on a snow day, so no students or staff were in the building, but now the district will be moving students to alternate classroom sites for at least a few months and possibly the rest of the school year.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Anderson says Because of the damage, Lewis and Clark Elementary and the Junior High cannot be occupied by students. In the coming days, parents should be receiving information on where those displaced students will be attending, busing information, and possibly remote instruction for some students. Anderson says the closure of the building could be six to eight weeks for some students, and for others it might be the remainder of the school year. Updates will be posted to the district website and Facebook page.
