Derelict buildings in Alton continue to be dealt with by the city council. The board recently approved demolition of the former Towata Studio on Piasa Street, and that project began on Wednesday. Aldermen approved several more demolitions at its Wednesday night meeting.
Among those are a pair of duplexes in the 700 block of 6th Street, one of which was destroyed by fire last year. Planning and Development Director Greg Caffey tells The Big Z there are properties all over town set to come down.
The council also approved the closure of a portion of State Street downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and gave permission to sell or serve alcohol at a couple of events at Marquette Catholic High School.