The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting consisted mostly of demolition proceedings. Of the 20 action items on Monday’s agenda, half authorized the seeking of court orders to begin demolition at the various properties. Two more dealt with bids for demolition.
The city is also seeking bids for the sale of property at 1321 E. 5th Street, 2317 Humbert Street, and 934 Tremont Street. A request by St. Mary’s Catholic Church to sell alcohol at its Independence Day Festival was approved. These and other items will be further considered at the full council meeting Wednesday at 6:30pm.