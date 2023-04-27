Wednesday’s Alton City Council meeting was basically a copy of Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Demolition proceedings dominated the agenda, with 10 of the 20 action items on the agenda authorizing the seeking of court orders to begin demolition at the various properties.
Two others dealt with bids for demolition. There will be plenty more demolitions to be considered when the council meets again in two weeks, as Aldermen introduced about 20 more at the conclusion of the Wednesday meeting.