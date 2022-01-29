It looks like the end of the road is near for a brick warehouse on Alton’s Piasa Street that once served as a studio for artists of various disciplines. The building at 603 Piasa, known in recent years as the Towata Studio, will soon be demolished. The Alton City Council approved a bid for the work at last week’s meeting.
Stutz Excavating submitted the low bid of $80,800. The building was built in the late 1890’s and was originally used as a street car power plant and foundry. Local artist Arthur Towata eventually bought the building and turned it into a studio in the late 1970s. Portions of it were used as rehearsal space for local bands in the 1990s. No word yet on when demolition proceedings will begin.