rodney davis

Davis

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at supporting local journalism. HR 3940, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, is a bipartisan bill that seeks to support the efforts of newspapers, radio stations and media through a series of tax credits that promote subscriptions, advertising, and the hiring of journalists.

Davis says the bill is especially needed in a time with such biased and partisan national news media.

Davis comments on journalism bill

The proposed tax credits aim to encourage Americans to subscribe to local publications, help those publications retain and compensate journalists with a livable wage, and provide businesses with much-needed advertising dollars. The bill was introduced by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Arizona) and Dan Newhouse (R-Washington).

Tags

Load comments