Fire crews in Alton and Edwardsville, along with support from surrounding departments, were called out overnight to battle structure fires.
A garage fire broke out in Alton just before 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hazel. A little after 2 a.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Troy Road in Edwardsville. No injuries were reported in either fire.
The garage fire on Hazel Street in Alton this morning was put out quickly, but the structure is believed to be a total loss. The house fire on Troy Road in Edwardsville was fought with help from Glen Carbon and Wood River fire crews, and the home sustained major damage. Investigators are looking into the cause of each fire.
Early Monday evening, the Alton Fire Department responded to a scrap wood fire at the old Alton Quarry off Alby Street, where thick black smoke could be seen for several miles around for a short time, around 5 p.m. No injuries reported and there was no other damage to nearby buildings. Authorities say the fire was set on purpose.