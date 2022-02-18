The Crisis Food Center and the Midwest Members Credit Union have partnered to give out free hams to those in need again this year. From 1-3pm on April 9, you can come to the Center and get a free ham thanks to a donation from the credit union.
This is the third year the two entities have teamed up. Derrick Richardson, a board member with the Crisis Food Center tells the Big Z they are able to give back to the community by serving families in need this Easter.
This will be a contactless drive-through event. Volunteers will load your trunk right in front of the Crisis Food Center on 6th Street. They will give one ham and one bag of sides on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.