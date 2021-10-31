A crash early Saturday morning has sent two people to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries. According to information from the Alton Police Department, the crash happened just before 4:30am at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Alton Square Mall Drive, with one vehicle coming to rest in the parking lot next to Red Lobster.
The preliminary investigation indicates a black pick up truck was traveling westbound on Homer Adams Parkway while a maroon Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Alton Square Mall Drive. As both vehicles entered this intersection, the front end of the pick up truck collided with the driver's side area of the maroon Toyota. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and the two occupants of the maroon Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Alton Fire Department and later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. This crash remains under investigation.