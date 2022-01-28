Alton police and fire responded to a single vehicle crash in the 700 block of Central Avenue, just south of Union, on Thursday night. Two people inside the SUV were taken to a local hospital and one was later airlifted to St. Louis for additional treatment of their injuries. The names of those involved have not been released.
Authorities say for an unknown reason the SUV left the roadway and hit a small retaining wall in front of the residence but did not hit the building. The accident remains under investigation.