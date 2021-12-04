The Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair returns to Alton High School this weekend after taking a year off in 2020.
It’s the third year spouses Dave and Paula Fritz have led the craft fair. Dave is president of the Alton School Board and Paula is a teacher at Eunice Smith Elementary School.
The fair raises money for Alton Band and Orchestra Builders to buy and repair instruments for the school district’s instrumental music program, including the Marching 100 and orchestras. Paula Fritz said ABOB serves an important role for students.
Crowds were showing up Saturday for the 32nd annual fair, Dave Fritz said.
The fair goes until 4 p.m. Saturday, with an admission fee of $2; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, when admission will be $1. A limited menu is offered for breakfast and lunch.