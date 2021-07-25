Craft Beer Week returns to the Riverbend. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau announced the celebration of local craft beer begins today (Sunday, July 25).
Five local breweries located in Alton, Edwardsville, Collinsville, and Hillsboro will be producing their own take on the Farmhouse 66 beer, a saison (a Belgian-style pale ale). The beer will be available at the participating breweries along with a commemorative pint glass to take home, while supplies last.
Great Rivers and Routes CEO Cory Jobe said besides great beer, checking out the breweries is an excellent way to experience the area.
The breweries participating are Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, Recess Brewing Company and Peel Brewing Company in Edwardsville, Old Herald Brewery and Distillery in Collinsville, and Opera House Brewing Company in Hillsboro.
Craft Beer Week runs through Saturday, July 31. For more information, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/craft-beer-week1/.