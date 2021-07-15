The Alton Farmers and Artisan’s Market will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday. From 8 a.m.-noon you will be able to do your regular shopping on the Henry Street parking lot, and also get a shot. The clinic is part of an outreach effort by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said they will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.
The IDPH will return to deliver the second doses on Aug. 7. Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is requested. You can do that at the Alton Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market Facebook page.