The Wood River City Council amended an ordinance Monday night, adopting original language in the ordinance pertaining to the use of the city’s 1-percent sales tax. The original ordinance explaining what the monies could be used for did not contain the words capital improvements or capital projects. The ordinance was later amended with the updated language.
Monday’s action by the council returns the original language. Bill Dettmers, who is suing the city, claiming the monies can’t be spent on capital projects, specifically the proposed recreation center, tells the Big Z he was glad the council made the change.
Also, last night, the council approved an ordinance to issue nearly $10-million in General Obligation Debt Certificates to pay for the building of the new recreation center. With litigation trying to stop the project still pending, Councilman Jeremy Plank moved to table the ordinance, but his motion was rejected by a vote of 3-2.
The litigation charges that the city’s 1-percent sales tax cannot be used to fund a recreation center because it doesn’t meet the definition of eligible projects in the state statute.