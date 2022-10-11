The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has laid over a proposed ordinance that would amend the city code to further restrict the number of video gaming licenses in the city. Second Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee introduced a resolution that would prohibit any establishment from getting a license unless it has been in continuous operation for at least 24 months.
But three aldermen were absent last night, so the decision was made to lay it over until everyone could have a say. MacAfee explains the reasoning behind the proposal.
Two weeks ago, the council laid over a resolution that would have granted gaming licenses to four businesses that claimed they had license applications in the works when the council capped the number of licenses. It was laid over again on Monday. The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm.