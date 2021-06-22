The Wood River City Council on Monday approved an ordinance vacating part of an alley, with a possible future restaurant in mind.
The ordinance combines five city-owned lots at the southeast corner of Lorena and Wood River avenues into one lot, and it cuts off the alley so it doesn’t continue onto Wood River Avenue. Mayor Tom Stalcup tells the Big Z a developer is talking about putting in a wood-fired pizza parlor in a building under renovation on Wood River Avenue.
Click below for Stalcup’s comments
City Clerk Stacy Ehrman administered the oath of office to patrol officer Tyler Gallaher. Police Chief Brad Wells says Gallaher, who most recently served on the Hartford Police Department, will replace an officer who resigned because of knee problems.
Click below for Wells’ comments
Stalcup presented a certificate of recognition to East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Hannah Sechrest for her achievements in track and field. Sechrest will attend Southeast Missouri State University.
The council approved two block party requests: one for the 800 block of Rice Street from 6-11 p.m. July 4 and one for the 400 block of Fifth Street from 6-10 p.m. July 2.
The council scheduled its next regular meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, because of the Fourth of July holiday.