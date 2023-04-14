A new business is already the center of some controversy in Alton, and it hasn’t even opened yet. Mr. Everything describes itself as a CBD and smoke shop and has been granted a liquor license and a street closure for its grand opening next Thursday, April 20, referred to by some as 4/20.
And that is the theme of this party that will close the 300 block of State Street from 5:30 – 11pm. The closure was approved on a 4-2 vote, with First Ward Alderwoman Betsy Allen abstaining, and “no” votes coming from Charlie Brake and Carolyn MacAfee. Allen says Mr. Everything’s business neighbors do not seem to be on board with this event.
Additional concerns from council members is the apparent lack of the request going though the proper channels.
The owner submitted his request in the middle of March, but Allen says she was just given the request to suspend the rules last week. Apparently, the mayor’s office approved the special event liquor license without it going before the council. As a result, a so-called checklist of items that would be required before approval was not involved in the process. That includes verifying the food trucks that are expected at the event have permits from the city. The city passed an ordinance about a year ago requiring all food trucks that operate in Alton to have a $100 license.