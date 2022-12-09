AltonWorks has begun construction on The Wedge Innovation Center, located in the former Wedge Bank and Elfgen buildings. Construction crews will focus phase one of their work inside the Elfgen building with the remediation of mold. Demolition will begin once remediation efforts are complete.
Street-level businesses will remain, and Senior architect for the project Dennis Hyland tells The Big Z the Innovation Center will be housed on the upper floors of the building.
It will house startups, space for individuals or teams, and more established companies that want to accelerate their businesses or develop new technologies, products, or systems. You can hear the full interview with Hyland here: