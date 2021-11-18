The Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills is already just about ready for Thanksgiving and is now looking ahead to Christmas, planning to help those in need. The pandemic has had an impact on the way they serve clients and the numbers they serve.
Community Hope Center Executive Director Paul Millitzer tells the Big Z they continue to utilize a “Client Choice” model.
There is still a need for volunteers, especially people to drive and ride in the trucks. If you want to donate food, Millitzer asks you consider donating healthy food choices. If you need help for you or your family, call the center at 251-8021 to set up an appointment. For more information on volunteering, call 259-0959 extension 231.