A nonprofit plans to bring a community garden to East Alton. Groundbreaking is April 2 and 3 at the corner of Fifth and Harper Streets. The group Renegade Gardens is in charge of the project.
Member Paul Stover tells The Big Z members of the community will be invited to participate in the hobby he enjoys.
Stover, who has been gardening since high school, says he grew up close to the lots where the garden will be. He began talking to the mayor recently about using those empty lots, and says everything just “fell into place.”