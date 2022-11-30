If you want to know what's going on in downtown Alton, you can hear several things during tonight's (Wednesday) "What's Up Downtown" meeting, presented by Alton Main Street. The quarterly event is designated as a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by local business and property owners, officials, and other stakeholders.
Several featured speakers will discuss their new and businesses and what they will be changing. One speaker will be Brigit Holt, who is planning to reopen the community center with a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza for middle schoolers. Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z that is exciting news.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. Other featured speakers include Andrea Yancey, Alton’s new Deputy Director of Planning & Development; Stephen Puterbaugh, owner of Basecamp; Madeline Eades, owner of Coco + Oak; Robert Diaz & Jack Hoelscher, owners of Confluence Wealth Management; and John Muller, who will speak on recent renovations and available office space at the building that houses the community center at the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets.