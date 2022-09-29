Mayor David Goins and the local Stop the Violence group Bridging the Gap is hosting a day full of basketball, bounce houses, games, raffles, and food on Saturday. Mayor’s Basketball will be held from 1-5pm at James Killion Park, and the head of the organization says the entire community is invited to participate.
Tredell Jones is President of Bridging the Gap and tells The Big Z his vision for this event.
For more information, call or text Jones at 618-579-8551. You can hear the full interview with Jones here: