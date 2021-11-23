Alton City Hall 11-22-21.jpg

The City of Alton has taken the first step toward approving a tax levy for the coming fiscal year, but not before a lengthy and sometimes heated discussion. Aldermen and Mayor Goins approved by a 4-3 vote at Monday’s meeting a resolution that directs the city's comptroller to prepare a levy for consideration in two weeks.

Comptroller Debbie Dunlap is proposing an increase in the tax rate she says represents 1/10th of 1%.

It was a 3-3 vote as Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott was absent, so Mayor David Goins had to cast the tiebreaking vote. Those against moving forward were Aldermen Carolyn MacAfee, Ray Strebel, and Brian Campbell. The full council will meet tonight (Tuesday) to consider officially moving forward with directing the comptroller to prepare the levy. A levy ordinance must be submitted to the county by December 28. They are on a compressed schedule this week due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.  