The City of Alton plans to make sure it spends its ARPA money appropriately, according to the sponsor of a resolution being considered by the City Council. With ARPA-funded projects, there may be some reimbursements. The desire is to make sure the money goes back into the fund to be used for other ARPA-approved projects.
Corporation Counselor Ryan Webb gave an example:
About a month ago, the council approved spending $12.8 million of the more than $21 million in ARPA funds it received on emergency purchases and projects. The resolution was laid over as Alderman Nate Keener was absent. The council wanted to make sure he has a say in this as well.