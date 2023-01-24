The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has taken the next step toward finalizing a contract for a concert promoter at the amphitheater. After listening to the pitches from two different entities, the Amphitheater Commission last month decided to stick with Eventiv, which has held the contract there for production for the past several years. The committee last night accepted that recommendation.
In a previous interview with The Big Z, Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z they will still have a say in what happens.
No word yet on naming rights for the venue. In other Committee business, Aldermen authorized the adoption of the annual appropriations ordinance. This will allow the comptroller to create the document and have it ready for a public hearing and first reading on March 8. The full council will consider these and other topics at its meeting Wednesday night at 6:30. If the weather dictates, that meeting may be held remotely, similar to how business was conducted during the height of the pandemic. We’ll keep you updated.