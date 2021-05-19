The Commission on Cancer, a quality-of-care program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center.
To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards and the 12 eligibility requirements within those standards, be evaluated every three years through an intense survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
“As a CoC-accredited cancer center, OSF Moeller Cancer Center takes a collective approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires collaboration among medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists, surgeons and oncology navigators. This collaborative partnership results in the best individualized patient care,” said Jerry Rumph, president of OSF Saint Anthony’s. "Our cancer program provides our patients with a full scope of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, personalized treatment plans and rehabilitation, lifelong follow-up and many other resources for both patients and their families.”
The OSF Moeller Cancer Center is the only cancer program in the greater Alton area.
The accreditation is a mark of excellence and quality care. The program provides the framework for OSF Moeller Cancer Center to improve its quality of patient care through cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, lifelong follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at an accredited facility, they have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services, including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.
Like all accredited facilities, OSF Moeller Cancer Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the Commission on Cancer and American Cancer Society. This nationwide database of oncology outcomes is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the database and used to explore trends in cancer care. Commission-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports. These reports help facilities with their quality improvement efforts in the fight against cancer.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 1.7 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2018. There are currently more than 1,500 commission-accredited cancer programs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Commission-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70 percent of all newly diagnosed patients with cancer. When cancer patients choose to seek care locally at an accredited cancer center, they are gaining access to comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer care close to home. The commission provides the public with information on the resources, services and cancer treatment experience for each accredited cancer program through the hospital locator at https://www.facs.org/search/cancer-programs.
For more information, visit www.facs.org/cancer