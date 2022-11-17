Chances are the weather is going to get bitterly-cold sometime this winter, so it’s a good idea now to take a look around your home and make sure steps are taken to reduce the chance of frozen water pipes and water meters. The Illinois American Water company offers tips to protect your pipes from freezing and causing you big headaches.
Spokesperson Karen Cotton says everyone that lives in the house should know what to do in case of a frozen pipe.
Cotton suggests if you need to be away from home during freezing weather, have a friend, relative or neighbor check the property to make sure the furnace is working, and no pipes have frozen. You may also consider purchasing a “freeze alarm” that calls a user-selected phone number if the house temperature drops below 45 degrees. You can find more tips at www.illinoisamwater.com