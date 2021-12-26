Time is running out for one of the more unique buildings in the Riverbend. The round Citizen's Bank Building on Berkshire Boulevard in East Alton was headed for demolition about five years ago, but publicity for that plan resulted in a stay of sorts. It appears its time has nearly run out
There were hopes a buyer for the building that was built in 1964 comes forward, but East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton tells The Big Z it doesn’t seem likely at this point.
The cost to tear it down is between $150,000 – $200,000, mostly due to asbestos abatement. Carlton says he will be looking for grant money in the New Year to pursue that.