Clearwave Fiber is in the process of bringing fiber-optic service to much of the Village of Godfrey, but there have been some issues recently. A subcontractor hit a water line earlier this week, causing a boil order to be issued for a portion of the D’Adrian subdivision. This is not the first time construction has resulted in such a situation.
Earlier this month in Bethalto, village officials issued a stop work order after a series of similar issues. Godfrey Village Engineer Rich Beran tells The Big Z they also had a conversation with Clearwave about subcontractor work.
Beran says on big construction jobs like this, a small amount of random utility hits are not uncommon.