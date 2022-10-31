The desire for clearer wording of some items on the City of Alton agendas was brought up in council in May, but the agendas still read the same as they have for years, at least in most cases. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake originally said he would like to see things like that worded differently than the current method of describing an item only by its chapter, section, and rule in the city code. That sentiment was echoed a couple of times last week.
A typical agenda item might read: “consider amending Title 4, Chapter 20 of the city code.” The complete information on agenda items is available in council packets, which is available to the public upon request of the city clerk’s office. But former aldermanic candidate Michael Batchelor said in the name of transparency, clearer descriptions should be available on the basic agenda.
Second Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee made similar remarks at last week’s Committee of the Whole Meeting. City Clerk Cheryl Ingle says the wording on the agendas normally come from the city attorney, but she could start doing a more detailed summary.