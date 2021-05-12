Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School.
Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Eagles of the Year scholarship each at the end of the school year.
The 2021 Eagles of the Year winners are Tori Standefer and Shane Hosto.
Standefer was involved in numerous school activities while at Civic Memorial, including basketball, cross country, soccer, Student Council, ENCO, Freshmentor, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Standefer also received many honors and awards, including Illinois Scholars, Silver Medallion and was on the high honor roll all four years while in school.
After graduation, Standefer plans to attend Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., and will be majoring in general studies as well as playing basketball.
Shane Hosto was also involved in numerous school activities including baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis and FCA. Shane received awards, including Eagles Pride Award in soccer, and was on the high honor roll all four years while in school.
After graduation, Shane plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in business with a minor in finance.
“Congratulations to Tori and Shane as well as all the Civic Memorial Eagles of the Month,” a press release states. “We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.”
