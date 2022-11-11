The City of Alton will host a pair of community forums on Tuesday to address how the city is spending its ARPA funding, and what the plan is going forward. Alton received $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the city council in September authorized spending about a quarter of that on what was described as emergency priority projects.
So, what comes next will be part of the discussion on Tuesday at City Hall, as Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z.
Some of those future projects include equipment to support infrastructure like street resurfacing and sweeping, playground resurfacing at a handful of parks, a utility assistance program for residents, grant match dollars, an urban agriculture incentive, and a home repair program. The meetings will be held at 10am and 6pm at Alton City Hall and the public is invited to attend.