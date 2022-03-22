Alton riverfront 3-21-22.jpg

What will the Alton riverfront look like in the future? You could have a say in that, as the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved a resolution to establish a Riverfront Development Commission. Among the seven members to be appointed will be a public at large member.

There will also be representation from the land development industry, finance and business, river industry, tourism and recreation, the riverfront casino, public safety, and an ex-officio member of the City Council.  Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z while there has been some discussion about how to reimage the riverfront, he doesn’t know of any specific plans at the moment.

Goins - Not specifically.mp3

According to the wording of the proposed ordinance, the commission would, among other things, provide suggestions, options, and feedback to further the design of the riverfront.