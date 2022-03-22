What will the Alton riverfront look like in the future? You could have a say in that, as the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved a resolution to establish a Riverfront Development Commission. Among the seven members to be appointed will be a public at large member.
There will also be representation from the land development industry, finance and business, river industry, tourism and recreation, the riverfront casino, public safety, and an ex-officio member of the City Council. Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z while there has been some discussion about how to reimage the riverfront, he doesn’t know of any specific plans at the moment.
According to the wording of the proposed ordinance, the commission would, among other things, provide suggestions, options, and feedback to further the design of the riverfront.