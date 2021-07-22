riverview wall

The mayor of Alton says there is no truth to the rumor that the city of Alton has lost FEMA funding for repairs to the wall along Riverview Drive.  In a statement, Mayor David Goins says the misinformation is just that, and federal funding remains in place for the repairs although there are a few changes the city must complete before moving forward.

Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons explains why there may have been rumors about project:

Mike Parsons - on FEMA funding rumor

Parsons says FEMA is requiring the project to be rebid, which also requires a redesign of the work which engineering company Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab of Alton will handle.  Once that is complete, the project will be put out for competitive bid under a normal federal contract and not emergency procedures.  The mayor, in his statement, says he is disappointed in the delay but is confident the retaining wall repairs will be completed.

