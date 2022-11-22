The holidays can be a slow time for municipal governments, and that was the case Monday night in Alton. The City Council Committee of the Whole had the audit of accounts and three resolutions before it, which were all disposed of rather quickly.
The first resolution authorized an intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS. That covers mutual aid in fire protection, firefighting, rescue, emergency medical services, and other activities. It also provides for communications procedures, training, and other necessary functions. The committee also approved the abatement of the 2022 tax levy, and a demolition bid for the property at 1819 Woodland Avenue. The full council meets to discuss these and other items Tuesday (Nov 22) at 6:30pm.