The city of Alton and Republic Services are partnering on a bulk/large item drop-off day in Alton. This event allows residents to dispose of large items at no charge.
The drop-off drive will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 12, 2012 at 1 Henry St., the former Old Great Central Lumber Company across from the farmers market. Acceptable items include mattresses, furniture, bulky items that don’t fit in a trash cart, and carpet (cut into 4-foot lengths).
There will also be an electronics recycling drive, provided on site. Residents may bring electronics such as old CRT, projection, console televisions and CRT computer monitors.
Unacceptable items include, but are not limited to, appliances, concrete, shingles, construction debris, loose trash, trash in bags and cardboard boxes, tires, and other household hazardous materials.
This event is open to Alton residents only. Participants must present a valid proof of address. Only one trip per address is allowed. No trailers, stake-bed trucks, or box trucks are permitted. Waste must be below the top of the truck for standard pickup trucks.
“I am excited for the citizens of Alton to be able to dispose of large bulky items,” Mayor David Goins said. “This is a great opportunity for our citizens to be able to dispose of their large, bulky items free of charge and also hopefully reduce the illegal dumping that occurs in our city on a regular basis. I want to thank Republic Services and Probationary Alton Clean Up Program (P.A.C.U.P) Department supervisor Thom DeGrand for their efforts in organizing this important event.”
For more information, call the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3579.