The City of Alton appears poised to move forward with the five recommendations from Frank Miles Consulting for spending a portion of the city’s ARPA funds. The Committee of the Whole approved a resolution Monday night to authorize the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, for emergency priority projects.
The two eligible categories cover “Expenditure of Lost Revenue on Governmental Services” and “Public Health and Safety Measures to Respond to COVID-19.” Public Health and Safety recommendations include replacing the HVAC systems at City Hall, the two fire stations, and the public safety facilities.
Also recommended is the purchase of a new mid-mount aerial ladder truck; purchase of 2 new EMS ambulances; and purchase of new IT servers. The need for two ambulances was brought into question. Fire Chief Jesse Jemison will bring information regarding the need to council Wednesday for consideration. The other category included a suggestion to spend a little more than $3.8 million for the Riverview Drive emergency repair and replacement project.