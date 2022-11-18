The City of Alton recently held a pair of community forums to address how the city is spending its ARPA funding, and what the plan is going forward. The federal guidelines for what the money can be spent on is extremely strict, so Alton Mayor David Goins says he and his administration made efforts to consider projects and purchases that would stabilize the city’s budget, making critical investments in public health, safety, economic recovery, and equity.
Mayor Goins tells The Big Z he instructed his administration to only come up with “slam dunks” for the city’s ARPA goals and laid out some of the things he foresees spending the next round of money on.
Other recommendations included improvement to the city’s human capital, community projects that included a utility assistance program, home repair service and small business assistance. In addition, marina improvements, a demolition program, homeless prevention, great streets, and riverfront development were also discussed.
The projected cost of everything on the so-called wish list comes in at just under $7.9 million, leaving a balance of about $900,000 in ARPA funds. Any purchases or projects will have to be brought before the city council for discussion and approval.