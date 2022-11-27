wood river police badge.jpg

A change in Wood River’s property offense ordinance will allow police to engage potential tampering violators more quickly. Prior to last Monday, police could not engage potential suspects for just testing the door handles of parked cars.

Police Chief Wells that changes with the city council’s adoption of an amendment to its tampering law.

wells - tampering

Wells said the measure will allow his department to engage violators before an actual break-in occurs and also applies to individuals tampering with utilities.