The City of Alton may soon vote on increasing its tax levy, and one proposed plan could trigger a Truth in Taxation hearing. Comptroller Debbie Dunlap laid out a series of numbers showing what she said was money left on the table over the course of several years, and suggested several options as the deadline to submit a levy is coming soon.
Dunlap had this brief exchange with Alderman Nate Keener:
Two aldermen were absent from last night's meeting, so the decision was to hold off on a decision until all members of the council could be brought up to speed on the various options. Dunlap hopes to have direction by the end of the week, as a levy ordinance must be submitted to the county by December 28. In other committee action, approval was given to move ahead with street projects to improve State Street from Rozier to Logan, and Brown Street from Main Street to Worden. Both of those projects have been in the works for about three years, with engineering now complete and construction about to begin. In addition, a proposed resolution that would bring electric scooter service to the city was laid over, again due to two aldermen being absent. The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm.