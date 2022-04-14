A local church will set up a Good Friday display at Haskell Park in Alton to commemorate the day on the Christian liturgical calendar that Jesus died. Main Street United Methodist Church will set up a series of images depicting the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and welcomes anyone to view them between 1-5pm on Friday.
There will be 12 images on display, created by Austin, Texas, based artist Scott Erickson, also known as Scott the Painter. The church will offer a printed map of readings, prayers, and reflections as part of the self-guided walk. You can also bring your smart device and earphones to listen to an audio version of the tour. Haskell Park is located on Henry Street at 12th Street in Alton.