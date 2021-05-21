Visitors flocked to Christmas Wonderland in Alton in record numbers during the 2020 holiday season and that success means the volunteer organization was able to increase its donations to local organizations.
Nearly $65,000 in donations has been distributed to 53 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.
“We are so pleased with the financial support we received considering the unusual year we had with the pandemic,” said Dick Alford, head grandpa of the Grandpa Gang. “We had a lot of folks looking for any reason to get out of the house and they came to Christmas Wonderland. We had many people coming to see us for the first time.”
Christmas Wonderland, spearheaded by the volunteer Grandpa Gang, features more than 4 million lights strung throughout Rock Spring Park. Because of the pandemic, the Enchanted Forest and visits with Santa Claus were canceled.
“The financial support we received in 2020 means we can help others in our surrounding communities and that is the true meaning of the holiday season,” Alford said.
Area organizations receiving financial donations from Christmas Wonderland include:
- 1st Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Alby
- 5A’s Animal Shelter
- Alton Amphitheater Commission
- Alton Boys & Girls Club
- Alton Fireworks Committee
- Alton Godfrey Kiwanis
- Alton Godfrey Rotary Club
- Alton High School Class of ‘64
- Alton Juneteenth Committee
- Alton Optimist Club
- AMH White Cross
- Pride, Inc./Gordon Moore Project
- Backstoppers-Captain Jacob Ringering and Luke Warner
- Behavior Alternatives
- Bethalto Boys & Girls Club
- Beverly Farms Foundation
- Boy Scout Troop No. 101
- Bright Hope Chapter E.S.
- Crisis Food Center
- Cub Scout Pack 3001
- Dunbar Lodge 97
- East Alton American Legion Scholarship Fund
- East Alton Rotary
- East End Improvement
- GRWC Wood River Women’s Club
- Gordon Moore Park Smith Fund
- Got Faith
- Grafton United Methodist Church
- Hope Community Center
- Hope Rescue
- Impact
- Land of Lincoln Honor Flights
- Mississippi Valley Christian School
- North Alton Godfrey Business Council
- Oasis Women’s Center
- Otter Creek Historical Society
- Phi Tau Omega Society
- Power of the Giraffe
- Pride, Inc.
- Riverbend Animal Shelter
- Riverbend Community Center
- Riverbend Community Food Pantry
- Salvation Army
- Senior Services Plus
- Scheffel Boyle
- St. Peter Lutheran Church
- St. Vincent De Paul Society
- TreeHouse Wildlife center
- Wreaths Across America
- YWCA
Plans for the 2021 Christmas Wonderland season include the return of the Enchanted Forest and visits with Santa Claus, Alford said.
The Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. Each evening during the holiday season, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Each year, the Grandpa Gang takes time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities.
Christmas Wonderland began as a grassroots movement when volunteers began decorating the entrance to Rock Spring Park for the holiday season in 1997. Those efforts evolved into Christmas Wonderland in 2003.
Volunteers are always needed to help with Christmas Wonderland projects. Volunteer informational meetings are held in August. The transformation of Rock Spring Park begins in September. Volunteers typically work three to five days a week from 8 a.m. to noon helping with tasks like setting up wooden displays and hanging lights throughout the park. To volunteer, contact Dick Alford at (618) 781-2482.