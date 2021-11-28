The union representing Edwardsville police officers is preparing for its 12th annual Christmas With a Cop event.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, officers with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244, and lots of volunteers, will escort children in need to the local Target store to shop for family members and themselves.
Each child gets to spend $250.
Target and numerous private donors make this effort possible.
Edwardsville police say Christmas With a Cop is a positive interaction with kids and their families, creating memories to last a lifetime.