The annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square is tonight in downtown Alton.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will pose for photos with kids, so bring your phones or cameras. Cookies and cocoa will be provided, and the tree lighting will take place about 6:45 p.m.
Alton Main Street sponsors the event each year. Executive Director Sara McGibany said this is the 27th annual tree-lighting, and there is always a lot going on.
Following the event, the Riverbend Community Center will hold its annual free open house until 10 p.m. A free trolley will run between the center and the square from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free horse and carriage rides will be offered from 7-9 p.m., based at the corner of Third and Belle streets.