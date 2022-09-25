Plans for a new holiday celebration are underway in the village of Bethalto. The Bethalto Spirit Christmas Parade is anticipated to join the Christmas Walk, Community Choir & Orchestra Christmas Concert and Christmas Village as celebrations the nonprofit organization presents during the holiday season.
The parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 and will help open the Christmas Village in Central Park. The parade will begin at Roselawn Cemetery and take Erwin Plegge Boulevard east to the park. River Bend schools, churches, civic organizations, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to participate with a unit in the parade.
For information about float entries, visit www.bethaltospirit.net and click on the events tab.