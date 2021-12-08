Christmas lights appear to have been the cause of a small fire on the roof of a home in the 300 block of West Airline Drive Monday evening. The East Alton Fire Department responded to the home and found fire on the roof line and were able to put in out quickly and no injuries were reported, along with minimal damage.
The damage appears to have been limited to the roof area and gutter where the lights contacted leaves which then caught on fire in the gutter. East Alton crews were called out around 5:40pm but were back at the station at 6:15pm. A Box Alarm was initially activated with Wood River, Roxana, Alton and Rosewood Heights responding but it was later cancelled.