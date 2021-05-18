It has been a long 15 months, but sisters Taylor and Lily Freer have not forgotten those in need. Their raffle is back this year for Christmas in July and the theme is Get Away.
This is the 13th year for Christmas in July. Last year they served sloppy joes to go (covid-style) but were unable to have the raffle. This year’s raffle is better than ever, thanks to the donors. There are several get-away packages. All items are donated, so 100 percent of these proceeds go to helping the area's needy this Christmas.
“While we sponsor the event, the community makes it a success,” Taylor said.
The raffle sales are the biggest money-making part of this event. They are looking for people to step up and help sell tickets. There are great prizes and Freer Auto Body is rewarding the top ticket seller with two round-trip plane tickets from Southwest Airlines (blackout dates apply).
Participants can stop by Freer Auto Body for tickets or they can deliver.
“It is our goal to make sure there is something under the tree for every child this Christmas,” Lily said.
Checks should be made to “Community Christmas” and are tax-deductible.